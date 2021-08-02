Black Diamond Group (BDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$233.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.18.

BDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

