Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $345.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

