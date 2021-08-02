Blocery (BLY) Market Cap Reaches $5.27 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Blocery has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $1.03 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00821170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00090821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,205,556 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

