B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Several analysts have commented on BMRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

