BMO Capital Markets Increases Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$5.25

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

OTCMKTS:SLTTF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.39. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.