BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Raised to €62.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.52. 236,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,581. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

