Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

