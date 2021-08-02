Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDNNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BDNNY stock remained flat at $$78.91 on Wednesday. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

