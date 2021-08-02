boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

Several research firms have issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00). Also, insider Iain McDonald purchased 44,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

LON BOO traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 268.60 ($3.51). 3,360,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,637,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.95. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

