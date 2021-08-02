Boosted Finance Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00010422 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $243,485.81 and $98,018.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00140254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.45 or 1.00261075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.06 or 0.00850685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.