Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after buying an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

