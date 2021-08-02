Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$37.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

