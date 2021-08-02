BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

