Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lowered by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.01. 42,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,058,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

