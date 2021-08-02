Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 33,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $493.36. 31,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.40 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

