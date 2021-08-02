Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Broadwind reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,586.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,912 shares of company stock worth $230,687 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadwind by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadwind by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

