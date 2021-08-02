Brokerages Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report $350.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.10 million and the highest is $361.62 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 589.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.50. 14,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

