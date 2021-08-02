Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.14 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 910,469 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 93,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 252,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

