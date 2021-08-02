Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce sales of $93.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.90 million to $96.30 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $359.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $348.60 million to $370.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $391.80 million, with estimates ranging from $383.60 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $28.58 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

