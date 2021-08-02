Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International also reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sapiens International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,711. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

