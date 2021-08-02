Brokerages Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.26). CareCloud posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $8.05. 47,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CareCloud by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CareCloud by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

