Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

