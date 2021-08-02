Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 49,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. 3,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

