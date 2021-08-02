Brokerages Expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post sales of $202.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $921.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,285,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after buying an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after buying an additional 207,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $107,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,653. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.