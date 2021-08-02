Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.99. Oracle posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $91.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

