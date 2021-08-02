Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $241.93 on Friday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $190.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.17.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $106,184,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

