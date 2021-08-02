Brokerages Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.17. The Southern reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 157,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,664. The Southern has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

