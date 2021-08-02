Brokerages Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have bought 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $23.08. 1,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,612. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

