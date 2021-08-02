Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT at $19.80

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 39,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,922.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and sold 76,899 shares worth $764,839. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

