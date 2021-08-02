Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) PT at $40.69

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

