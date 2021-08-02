Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $115.14

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

COLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $24,169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.81. 2,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

