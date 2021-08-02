Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $71.00

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

CMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,591. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.03.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $28,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

