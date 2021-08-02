Brokerages Set Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Target Price at $19.33

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms have commented on FOE. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ferro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ferro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ferro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ferro by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.75. 578,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.56. Ferro has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

