Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $85.56

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.22. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.