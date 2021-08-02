Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $60.27

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. 133,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.36.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

