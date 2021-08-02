Brokers Issue Forecasts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 306,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 134,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

