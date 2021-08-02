Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.77.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37,608.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.