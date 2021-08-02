Brokers Offer Predictions for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for QCR in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the year.

Get QCR alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of QCRH opened at $49.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $777.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.