Brokers Set Expectations for Yum China Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on YUMC. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE YUMC opened at $62.19 on Monday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 11.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 61.5% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Yum China by 18.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 576,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,177,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

