Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

BEP traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

