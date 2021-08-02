Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.37 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

