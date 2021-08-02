Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 740,614 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 740,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,874,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $2,730,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 105,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 131,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.57. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $63.40.

