Brookstone Capital Management Invests $92.37 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 839,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,372,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 212,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

