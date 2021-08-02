Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $227.01. 81,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.