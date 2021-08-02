Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,993,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IJT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.22. 2,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,657. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

