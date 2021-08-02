Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.325-2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.930 EPS.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.20.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

