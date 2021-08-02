BTIG Research Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $96.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $85.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $84.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

