Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Cactus were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

