Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFW. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.70.

TSE CFW opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.14 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

