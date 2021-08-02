California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

LESL stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

